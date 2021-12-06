Alec Baldwin has taken down his primary verified Twitter account, following his ABC News interview Thursday with George Stephanopoulos about the gun tragedy in October on the set of his movie "Rust." His wife Hilaria followed suit and deleted hers as well.

The Twitter account @alecbaldwin, which the three-time Emmy Award winner, 63, has removed and restored several times previously, was gone again as of at least early Monday. The social-media platform's standard statement appears its place: "This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another."

Another verified account, @AlecBaldwln____, has not been updated since Oct. 19 and is described in its header indicia as "a social media phantom limb…." The verified Twitter account for The Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Foundation, @ABFalecbaldwin, already had been defunct since at least early 2021, according to sporadic archives of the page at the Internet Archive Wayback Machine.

Baldwin's verified Instagram account remains active. On Sunday, he uploaded two posts, one a tribute to the recently departed senator and 1996 Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole, the other a piece of art with music and no comment.

Thursday on that account, he had posted a photo of himself holding one of his and wife Hilaria Baldwin's children, captioned, "No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me, @hilariabaldwin. These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live. Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you."

His wife, 37, commented, "I love you." Monday on her own verified Instagram account, Hilaria Baldwin penned a more than 400-word essay to her husband, offering love and support in the wake of the accident with a prop gun he was holding during the production of "Rust," in which an unaccountably live round killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza.

"We honor Halyna and her family," Hilaria Baldwin wrote in part. "To hopefully figure out how this happened and whatever we can do to make sure it never happens again. My Alec, I am here to heal any of your pain that I can. I am not going anywhere. Onward to being Alec and Hilaria, messy, emotions strong, but lots and lots of love -- until the very end."

Alec Baldwin commented, "I'm lucky. Sometimes it doesn't seem that way to me. But having you and our family…I'm the luckiest guy on Earth."