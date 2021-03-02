Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's recently announced new baby is a daughter named Lucia, the couple said Tuesday after revealing her the day before. They have not specified circumstances surrounding the new infant, introduced publicly six months after the birth of the couple's fifth child.

"We are so in love with our daughter, Lucia," author and "Mom Brain" podcaster Hilaria Baldwin, 37, wrote on Instagram, with a photo of the sleeping baby. "Just like your brothers and sisters, you are a dream come true." Emmy Award winner Alec Baldwin, 62, reposted the image on his own Instagram account and wrote, "Blessed…"

Hilaria Baldwin's post was not open to comments. The many on Alec Baldwin's repost appeared to be uniformly admiring of the infant, offering customary congratulations. The couple additionally are parents to daughter Carmen, 7, and sons Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, born Sept. 8. Alec Baldwin additionally has daughter Ireland, 25, with his ex-wife, Oscar winner Kim Basinger.

The supportive wishes were in contrast to Monday, when Internet trolls posted insulting, often highly personal comments on Alec Baldwin's Instagram page, where he had reposted Hilaria's introductory photo of the newborn in a bed with her and the couple's five other children, smiling and happy. "Mi vida…," he wrote, Spanish for "My life."

While many of the comments on his page wished the expanded family well, many others were degrading and insulting toward the couple. "Your baby maker is a mentally ill woman," spewed one. "Geriatric Dad!" wrote another. One said Baldwin's post of his wife and children was that of "a psychopath that's married to a fraud and a psychopath."

Alec Baldwin responded to some. One person wrote sympathetically, "Wish I knew why are people so mean," prompting the reply, "Because, basically, they're not very smart. Americans are people who know less about how to live a peaceful, healthy life than most of the civilized world." Another commenter marveled at attacks on "a family clearly capable and full of love [who] welcome another baby into their lives and there are sooo many … rude comments." Responded Baldwin, "America is a country fueled by hate."



In a comment quoted by Vanity Fair and others before it was buried amid countless more or removed, one person asked, "Who's the mother? … If it was a surrogate just say that. If the baby was adopted just say that. If the baby was the product of an affair and you've decided to raise it with your wife just say that."

Baldwin told the commenter to "mind your own business."

One reason for the couple's joy at expanding their family was Hilaria Baldwin having suffered two miscarriages in 2019 before their fifth child was born. Additionally, Hilaria told PopSugar.com in October of that year, "It has now been a mission to give Carmen a sister. She loves Ireland, but she wants a baby sister. Basically, my mission is I'm going to keep having kids until it's a girl!"