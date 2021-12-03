TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

LI's Alec Baldwin thanks wife for her love and support after shooting

Alec Baldwin spoke to George Stephanopoulos on Thursday

Alec Baldwin spoke to George Stephanopoulos on Thursday night about the "Rush" shooting incident. Credit: Getty Images for National Geographic/Mark Sagliocco

By Daniel Bubbeo daniel.bubbeo@newsday.com @dbubbeo1014
Print

Alec Baldwin is feeling nothing but love and thankfulness to his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, who has supported him since the Oct. 21 shooting incident on the set of "Rush" that resulted in the death of cinematographer Hayla Hutchins.

In an emotional Instagram post early Friday after his ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos about the shooting, the Massapequa-raised actor wrote: "No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me." The message was followed by a hashtag to his wife.

He continued: "These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live. Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you."

During the interview Baldwin recalled the events that took place on the day of the shooting and stated he was not responsible for Hutchins' death. "Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but it’s not me," Baldwin said. "Honest to god, if I felt I was responsible, I might have killed myself."

Later in the interview, Baldwin began to cry when he talked about Hutchins, whom he described as "somebody who was loved by everybody and admired by everybody who worked with her."

Investigators have described "some complacency" in how weapons were handled on the "Rust" set. They have said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed, amid independent civil lawsuits concerning liability in the fatal shooting.

With AP

Daniel Bubbeo is an assistant entertainment editor and has been with Newsday since 2000. He edits Long Island arts and technology coverage.

More Entertainment

NBC's "Annie Live!" cast includes, from left, Taraji
'Annie Live!' travels back in time, from Bethpage
Sands Point resident Tomm Miller and son Zach,
Jimmy Fallon films holiday commercial at LI home
Mayim Bialik will host the National College Championship
 'Jeopardy!' college spinoff to air on 9 nights in February
Halle Berry and Danny Boyd Jr. in "Bruised."
'Bruised': Halle Berry does double duty as director, star
Anthony Pappone, left, and Carl Galian with "America's
LI duo's invention wins on Joy Mangano's show for entrepreneurs
Clayton Echard will be the next star of
Clayton Echard to be next 'Bachelor'
Didn’t find what you were looking for?