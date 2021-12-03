Alec Baldwin is feeling nothing but love and thankfulness to his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, who has supported him since the Oct. 21 shooting incident on the set of "Rush" that resulted in the death of cinematographer Hayla Hutchins.

In an emotional Instagram post early Friday after his ABC interview with George Stephanopoulos about the shooting, the Massapequa-raised actor wrote: "No matter what happens to me. No matter what I suffer. If I win or lose, anything. Anything. No one can take away from me the joy and love you have given me." The message was followed by a hashtag to his wife.

He continued: "These are tough times. The world is choked with fumes of hate. But you have given me a reason to live. Our life with our family is all I care about. Nothing else. I owe that to you."

During the interview Baldwin recalled the events that took place on the day of the shooting and stated he was not responsible for Hutchins' death. "Someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but it’s not me," Baldwin said. "Honest to god, if I felt I was responsible, I might have killed myself."

Later in the interview, Baldwin began to cry when he talked about Hutchins, whom he described as "somebody who was loved by everybody and admired by everybody who worked with her."

Investigators have described "some complacency" in how weapons were handled on the "Rust" set. They have said it is too soon to determine whether charges will be filed, amid independent civil lawsuits concerning liability in the fatal shooting.

