Actor Alec Baldwin spent time Thursday evening shooting a documentary in a Smithtown restaurant.

The Emmy Award-winning former "30 Rock" star, 61, had dinner with a handful of high-school friends at Insignia Steak & Sushi in Smithtown, reminiscing about their lives for an as-yet-unannounced apparent Baldwin biography.

"The producer called us up," recalled Insignia partner and general manager Emir Radoncic, 41, of Nesconset, "and said, 'Hey, we're looking to do a little recording of Alec Baldwin —we're working on a documentary. Can you provide us with private space for seven, eight people?' We said sure, of course.”

The filmmaker interviewed old schoolmates of the Amityville-born, Massapequa raised Baldwin before the star arrived shortly afterward, said Radoncic. "They caught everything on video, him seeing his friends for the first time after some time."

Baldwin's representative told Newsday she was not immediately aware of the documentary.

"Just another day at Insignia... Alec Baldwin & his friends enjoying a 40 oz Australian Tomahawk wagyu carved table side by the master samurai," the restaurant said on its Instagram and Facebook pages Thursday. A photo showed Baldwin posed next to Radoncic, who wore a Japanese robe as the actor brandished a miniature samurai-sword replica that the restaurant uses for carving flair.

In addition to the steak — a cut of ribeye from the Japanese beef-cattle breed wagyu with its extensive bone intact, creating a tomahawk shape — the table had sushi rolls, including an Insignia specialty of two pounds of lobster tail topped with king crab meat.

"The staff was very excited and happy," said Radoncic, a Montenegro native who moved with his family to Great Neck at age 16 and has also lived in Ronkonkoma. "Of course before the shift I informed them not to be too excited and to keep a professional environment — not to ask for photos and to leave him alone." He conceded, "I couldn't pass on asking him to take a photo with the samurai sword when I was carving the steak. He was very friendly and relaxed —down-to-earth."

Baldwin, currently appearing in new period crime drama "Motherless Brooklyn," has not commented on social media.