Alec Baldwin took center stage at a Smithtown restaurant Thursday night, where he and old classmates gathered for an as-yet-unannounced Baldwin biography.

The Emmy Award-winning former "30 Rock" star, 61, had dinner with a handful of high-school friends at Insignia Prime Steak & Sushi in Smithtown, talking about their lives as the cameras rolled, said Insignia partner and general manager Emir Radoncic, 41, of Nesconset. "They're working on a documentary I guess about his life, so they were shooting a scene at Insignia for three or four hours. He was there with his friends having dinner, discussing his life, reminiscing about young days."

The restaurateur recalled that, "The producer called us up and said, 'Hey, we're looking to do a little recording of Alec Baldwin — we're working on a documentary. Can you provide us with private space for seven, eight people?' We said sure, of course.”

The filmmaker, Radoncic said, interviewed old schoolmates of the Amityville-born, Massapequa-raised Baldwin before the star arrived shortly afterward, said Radoncic. "They caught everything on video, him seeing his friends for the first time after some time.”

Baldwin's representative told Newsday she was not immediately aware of the documentary.

"Just another day at Insignia... Alec Baldwin & his friends enjoying a 40 oz Australian Tomahawk wagyu carved table side by the master samurai," the restaurant said on its Instagram and Facebook pages Thursday. A photo showed Baldwin posed next to Radoncic, who wore a Japanese robe as the actor brandished a miniature samurai-sword replica that the restaurant uses for carving flair.

In addition to the steak — a cut of rib-eye from the Japanese beef-cattle breed wagyu with its extensive bone intact, creating a tomahawk shape — the table had sushi rolls, including an Insignia specialty of two pounds of lobster tail topped with king crab meat.

"The staff was very excited and happy," said Radoncic, a Montenegro native who moved with his family to Great Neck at age 16 and has also lived in Ronkonkoma. "Of course before the shift I informed them not to be too excited and to keep a professional environment — not to ask for photos and to leave him alone." Radoncic conceded that "I couldn't pass on asking him to take a photo with the samurai sword when I was carving the steak. He was very friendly and relaxed — down-to-earth."

Baldwin, currently appearing in the period crime drama "Motherless Brooklyn," posted a photo with his friends to his Instagram account on Friday.

"Let’s face it. I was not a starting football player in high school," the star wrote alongside a photo of himself, flanked on either side of a circular dining table by two middle-aged men. "These four guys, however, were football stars of the highest order at Berner High School in Massapequa. Champions. Here’s a shot from our reunion dinner last night." Baldwin went on to name the men pictured in the image: Fred Monahan, Jack Luchsinger, Steve Forenza and Gary Spero.

Baldwin went on to thank the restaurant for hosting the gathering.

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" star Ellie Kemper commented about the post, "[O]mg I love this!!!"