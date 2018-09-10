Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Entertainment

Alec Baldwin offers relationship advice to Justin Bieber and his niece, Hailey Baldwin

What's the secret to a happy marriage? Alec Baldwin has the answer for his niece Hailey Baldwin and her fiance, Justin Bieber. Photo Credit: Invision/AP/Jordan Strauss

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Alec Baldwin has relationship advice for his niece, model and TV personality Hailey Baldwin, and her new fiance, pop star Justin Bieber. "If you want to have a successful marriage," he says, "you have to be together" despite the demands of career.

On the red carpet Sunday at the Toronto International Film Festival, promoting his drama "The Public," Baldwin, 60, told the Canadian entertainment-news show "etalk" that, "People who get married young, and they are very young, I want them to just spend time with each other. Because obviously, [he] in particular has this crazy superstar career." Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 21, became engaged July 7 in the Bahamas.

"I'm quite a bit older than both of them but I got married recently, a few years ago, and my wife and I had four kids in four-and-a-half years," Alec Baldwin said, inadvertently conflating his three children aged 1 to 5 with his wife Hilaria Baldwin and his 22-year-old daughter Ireland with his first wife, actress Kim Basinger. "All the work I do now," he added, "is based on [spending time with] my family." He said he has been offered movies "where they say, 'Oh, come leave town for five weeks. No, we can't travel your family with you, we don't have that in the budget.' And I pass, because I don't want to be away from my family."

Three-time Emmy Award-winner Baldwin, who was born in Amityville and raised in Massapequa, is the brother of actor Stephen Baldwin, Hailey's father.

