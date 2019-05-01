Alec Baldwin opens up about wife's miscarriage

Alec Baldwin is making his first direct public statements about his wife Hilaria's recent miscarriage.

"You worry about your wife," Baldwin, 61, said Tuesday on People magazine's streaming series "People Now," referring to Hilaria Baldwin confirming on April 9 that she had suffered a miscarriage. "My wife's happiness is my prime concern and she was very upset for a while. But we [had known] pretty quickly that it wasn't going well. Y'know, heartbeats and then sonograms and things like that."

He added, "When your wife tells you she's going to have a baby and you lock into that idea, there's a kind of a zone you enter. And when they tell you that's not going to work out, it was sad. It did break my heart a little bit."

The "30 Rock" star and his wife already are the parents of daughter Carmen, 5, and sons Rafael, 3, Leonardo, 2, and Romeo, who turns 1 this month. Baldwin said the couple are "not done" having children.

"My wife and I have had babies, y'know, like my wife is GM and we have an assembly line," Baldwin joked, prompting background laughter in the video interview. "And they've been coming off the assembly line, a new model pretty briskly."

The Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised actor also has a 23-year-old daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife, Oscar winner Kim Basinger.

Days before confirming it, Hilaria Baldwin, who is in her mid-30s, had posted an Instagram photo of herself, one hand on her belly, and wrote, "I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage." She was speaking publicly, she said, because, "I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it." Alec Baldwin reposted the image on his own account that day and wrote, "My wife is kind and generous in her support of other women."