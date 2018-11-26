TODAY'S PAPER
EntertainmentCelebrities

Alec Baldwin set for court date in parking-spot assault case

Alec Baldwin has appeared in a New York court after being accused of striking a man in the face over a parking space.  (Credit: THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

By Alison Fox
Print

Alec Baldwin was released without bail on Monday after he appeared in Manhattan Criminal Court for allegedly punching a man over a parking space, according to court records. 

Baldwin, 60, is accused of punching a 49-year-old man over a parking spot dispute on East 10th Street on Nov. 2. The actor was attempting to park in a spot that a family member was holding for him, but the other man took the space, police have said.

Baldwin, who has portrayed President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," and the other driver got into an argument that escalated into shoving. Baldwin then allegedly punched the man in the face, according to court records.

He was charged with third-degree attempted assault and second-degree harassment and has denied any wrongdoing.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.

An attorney for Baldwin could not immediately be reached for comment.

By Alison Fox

