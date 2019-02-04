Alec Baldwin says that despite reports otherwise, no punches were thrown in the November parking-space incident for which he pleaded guilty to harassment last month.

Joking on Monday's "Ellen DeGeneres Show" that the true story was that "I punched a nun … I pulled her out of her car," the 60-year-old Amityville and Massapequa native conceded that he had gotten into an argument with a man over the spot. “But what's interesting is that in New York … there's cameras everywhere. … So they said I punched this guy, which was not true — the cameras show from every angle that no one punched anybody. But once that story's out there, the D.A. never gets out there after the fact and says, ‘Mr. Baldwin is just such a great guy. He would never do a thing like [that].' "

Baldwin added he "felt bad" that people accused him of punching the man. "I mean, did I have an argument with the guy? Yeah, I thought he was going to run my wife over with his car when he was stealing my parking spot. … But now he and I are best friends," Baldwin joked, quickly assuring, "I'm kidding."

The actor was arrested Nov. 2 after a car had pulled into a space someone was holding for Baldwin outside his apartment building on East 10th Street in Greenwich Village, according to a police report. In court records, Baldwin later admitted shoving Wojciech Cieszkowski, 49, who was taken to Lenox Hill Hospital with a jaw injury, The New York Times reported. Police issued Baldwin a summons for misdemeanor assault and harassment.

On Nov. 2, Baldwin accepted a plea deal that dropped the former charge, and was ordered pay a $120 fine and to verify in court in March that he had completed an anger-management course. He tweeted afterward on the Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Foundation account that "the assertion that I punched anyone over a parking spot is false. I wanted to go on the record stating as much."

Baldwin over the years has been involved in several high-profile incidents of losing his temper publicly, often outside his building where paparazzi congregate but also during air travel and once while bicycling in Manhattan.