Entertainment

Alec Baldwin quarantines in LI guesthouse after NYC visits

Alec Baldwin attends SiriusXM's Town Hall with the

Alec Baldwin attends SiriusXM's Town Hall with the cast of "Motherless Brooklyn" on October 21, 2019 in New York City.  Credit: Getty Images for SiriusXM/Astrid Stawiarz

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

Three-time Emmy Award-winner Alec Baldwin, who has been riding out the coronavirus pandemic in East Hampton with his family, says he must quarantine whenever he returns there from work in New York City.

"I'm here in this guesthouse that's near our house, that I'm staying in when I'm quarantining," the former "30 Rock" star, 62, said in an Instagram video Saturday. "I go into New York and work a little bit and come back and have to quarantine here for a few days. It's not a lot of fun," he noted, chuckling,

He added of his family — wife Hilaria Baldwin, 36, daughter Carmen, 7, and sons Rafael 5, Leonardo 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, 3 months — "I can't have contact with them until after the quarantine and I get tested again,"

On the video, in which he asks viewers to comment with their stories of the pandemic, the Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised actor said that COVID-19 has taken "a couple people that were really good colleagues of mine, and one friend of mine who I really loved and admired a lot. Brilliant woman, fascinating woman. … Debra Kletter," a restaurant critic and former New York theater lighting designer, whom he met in 1990 when they worked on Off-Broadway's "Prelude to a Kiss," for which Baldwin won an Obie Award. She died April 3, on her 66th birthday. "From what I was told, everybody was pretty confident it was from COVID," Baldwin said.

He also noted, "Patty Bosworth, the writer Patricia Bosworth, died from COVID, that was confirmed." Actress turned author and Vanity Fair contributing editor Bosworth died April 2 at age 86 of "complications of pneumonia brought on by the coronavirus," according to The New York Times.

