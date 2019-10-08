TODAY'S PAPER
Alec Baldwin and family fall for Statue of Liberty tour scam

Alec Baldwin attends the Comedy Central Roast of

Alec Baldwin attends the Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sept. 7, 2019. Photo Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Richard Shotwell

By The Associated Press
Alec Baldwin fell for a scam Statue of Liberty tour that doesn't actually take passengers to the statue.

The actor posted Sunday on Instagram that he bought tickets for a "boat tour" of the Statue of Liberty. Baldwin, his wife, Hilaria, and their children were then escorted to a shuttle bus to New Jersey.

Baldwin shared a photo of his ticket that shows he paid $40 for each one, though it is unclear how many he bought.

Licensed Statue of Liberty operator Statue Cruises charges $18.50 per ticket. The Baldwins ended up taking the Staten Island Ferry, which is free.

Tourists are frequently conned by shady operators selling tours that don't go to Liberty Island. A spokeswoman for New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tells the Daily News the city "continues to fine sellers who scam customers."

