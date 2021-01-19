Alec Baldwin taking a break from Twitter

Actor Alec Baldwin is taking a break from Twitter.

"Twitter is like a party where everyone is screaming," the three-time Emmy Award winner, 62, tweeted Monday. "Not much of a party. Goodbye for now."

His departure follows a social-media kerfuffle in which commenters cyberstalked his wife, Hilaria Baldwin, in order to troll her for using the Spanish version of her first name and sometimes lapsing into a Spanish accent, despite having been born in Boston and only partially raised on the Spanish island of Mallorca, where her family lives.

The star’s post resulted in expected comments by would-be wags, including many who told him "goodbye" in Spanish. Despite Baldwin's account having 1 million followers who could reasonably have expected an explanation for his social-media silence, one commenter posted the cliché meme "This isn't an airport. You don't have to announce your departure."

The actor, who was born in Amityville and raised in Massapequa, several weeks ago closed a separate Twitter account for The Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Foundation. The charitable organization's Facebook page still exists.

Hilaria Baldwin, who turned 37 on Jan. 6, has never claimed to have been born in Spain. In a Dec. 27 Instagram post, she addressed accusations of cultural appropriation, saying: "I'll reiterate my story, as I've done many times before. I was born in Boston and grew up spending time with my family between Massachusetts and Spain. My parents and sibling live in Spain and I chose to live here, in the USA."

She added, "We celebrate both cultures in our home — Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised." The couple are the parents of five children aged 4 months to 7 years old.