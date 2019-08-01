Alec Baldwin is teaming with Words with Friends game maker Zynga, in a social-media partnership to mark the online game's 10th anniversary. In a well-covered 2011 incident, Baldwin was removed from a flight when he refused a request to shut off his iPad while playing the game.

"I have been playing Words With Friends for nearly a decade, on soundstages, in greenrooms, and on airplanes," Baldwin, 61, said in a statement Thursday about a social-media partnership this fall using the hashtag #WordsWithAlec. "It's great to play a game that engages your intellect and your social side simultaneously — that's why I spelled 'Y-E-S' when Zynga asked me to get involved" with the game's 10th anniversary.

The Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised Emmy Award-winner had been removed from an American Airlines flight in Los Angeles after declining to shut off his iPad per crew instruction while the plane was on the ground. The airline said in a statement Baldwin then took the device to the plane's lavatory, where he slammed the door, and that he additionally used offensive language with flight attendants.

Baldwin's spokesman at the time told Newsday in a statement, "Alec was clearly singled out by a flight attendant who behaved in an inappropriate manner. Other passengers who tweeted flagrantly violated these rules without any repercussions — proving that they were obviously selectively enforced."