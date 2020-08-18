LI's Alec Baldwin, wife enjoy having large family

Hilaria Baldwin, expecting her fifth child with actor husband Alec Baldwin, is extolling the virtues of a large family.

"The best thing about having a big family is there's just so much love,” the lifestyle author and "Mom Brain" podcast co-host, 36, told People magazine in an interview posted Monday. "They say when you have one kid, you're like, 'I could never love another person as much as I love this kid.' Then you have another one and you realize you can. And that doesn't change as you have more and more and more."

She said of her family, ensconced on Long Island, "I'm really grateful for my kids having [sibling] playmates in the house during this time" of social-distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic. She added, "So it's been really lovely and I feel very grateful. The gratitude is what is getting us through absolutely every single day. We're so lucky in so many ways — No. 1, having our health, having our family, my family having their health."

She joked that she and three-time Emmy winner Alec Baldwin, 62, would "eventually" stop having kids.

Hilaria Baldwin announced in April that she was expecting again after suffering two miscarriages last year. She and her husband are the parents of daughter Carmen, who turns 7 on Sunday, and sons Rafael, 5, Leonardo, who turns 4 next month, and Romeo, 2. Alec Baldwin, who was born in Amityville and raised in Massapequa, additionally has daughter Ireland, 24, with his ex-wife, Oscar winner Kim Basinger.

On Tuesday, Hilaria Baldwin posted Instagram Stories images of the four young children playing and reading in the house and video of Carmen having a water fight on the beach with Rafael and Leonardo. A video of her husband walking along the shore is captioned, "There was a big storm last night so Alec has his seaweed cleanup work cut out for him."