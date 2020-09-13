Alec and Hilaria Baldwin have named their newborn fifth child.

"We would love to introduce you to Eduardo Pau Lucas Baldwin," Hilaria Baldwin, 36, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of their son, swaddled in a baby blanket. "Born Sept 8, 2020 at 7:46pm he weighed 7lbs 8oz. His name means 'wealthy guardian of peace and light.' We love you baby Edu."

She followed up the post on Sunday with another photo of the infant wearing gray baby clothes and captioned, "My tiny love Edu Pau" with a white heart emoji.

According to etymology websites, "Eduardo" is of Spanish origin and means "wealthy guardian." "Pau" is the word "peace" in Catalan, a language spoken in some regions of Spain — including the island of Mallorca, where Hilaria Baldwin was born — but is a separate language from Spanish. "Lucas" is a variant of "Luke," which is ascribed multiple meanings including "light," from the Latin "lux."

The "Mom Brain" podcaster had announced on Instagram Wednesday that her and Emmy Award winner Alec Baldwin's new baby had been born "last night. He is perfect and we couldn't be happier. Stay tuned for a name."

On Saturday, Hilaria Baldwin posted a photo of herself simultaneously breastfeeding and checking her phone, with a toothbrush in her mouth. "3.5 days in and we are champs at multitasking," she wrote, with a laughter emoji. Among those commenting congratulations on the post were Commack born-and-raised comedian Rosie O'Donnell.

Sunday on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, Hilaria Baldwin wrote, "Edu has been a wonderful baby …. I'm up with him every 2-3 hours at night. After he nurses he goes to sleep easily, all bundled up. He has not been fussy — 4.5 days in, he is living up to his name and is pretty peaceful. … The beginning of this journey is always full of love, but also tiredness and of course the physical pain of recovering."

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The couple already are the parents of daughter Carmen, 7, and sons Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, and Romeo, 2. Alec Baldwin, 62, who was born in Amityville and raised in Massapequa, additionally has daughter Ireland, 24, with his ex-wife, Oscar-winner Kim Basinger.