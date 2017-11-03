This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria, reveal they are expecting fourth child

Hilaria Baldwin said she will announce the baby's gender on Saturday.

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announced they are expecting

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin announced they are expecting their fourth baby this coming spring. Photo Credit: Getty Images

By Erica Brosnan  erica.brosnan@newsday.com
Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, made a surprise announcement Friday afternoon: They’re having a baby!

The yoga instructor and author, 33, announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post with the caption, “Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring.”

The Baldwins already have three children together, Carmen, Rafael and Leonardo, and Alec has a daughter, Ireland, 22, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

“I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or girl,” Hilaria added in the caption. She told fans she would be announcing the new baby’s gender around midday on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Alec reposted the photo, which shows the couple on the floor with their children and dog, to his own account with the caption, “Here we go again…”

Hilaria confirmed that the group is “excited” to welcome the new baby into the family.  

By Erica Brosnan  erica.brosnan@newsday.com

Erica Brosnan covers entertainment, lifestyle and other Long Island news for Newsday.com. She can often be found over-analyzing astrology and binge-watching TV shows.

