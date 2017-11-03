Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, made a surprise announcement Friday afternoon: They’re having a baby!

The yoga instructor and author, 33, announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post with the caption, “Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring.”

The Baldwins already have three children together, Carmen, Rafael and Leonardo, and Alec has a daughter, Ireland, 22, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring ❤️. I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl...I’ll post it tomorrow midday 😘. We are so excited! A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Nov 3, 2017 at 10:21am PDT

“I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or girl,” Hilaria added in the caption. She told fans she would be announcing the new baby’s gender around midday on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Alec reposted the photo, which shows the couple on the floor with their children and dog, to his own account with the caption, “Here we go again…”

Hilaria confirmed that the group is “excited” to welcome the new baby into the family.