Hilaria Baldwin revealed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" Monday that Emmy Award-winner Alec Baldwin, her husband of nearly eight years, had romanced her so slowly the couple did not kiss for the first six weeks of their relationship.

"He would tell me all these things about like, 'I'm going to marry you. I'm going to spend the rest of my life with you. We're going to have a ton of kids,' and then he would shake my hand at the end of the night," Hilaria Baldwin, 36, said on the edition of the daytime talk-show that aired Monday, featuring her husband as guest host, according to a People magazine transcript.

"I didn't want you to think that I just wanted to have sex with you," responded the Amityville-born and Massapequa-raised Alec Baldwin, 61.

"Hey, look, it worked," his wife replied jocularly.

The couple had met in February 2011 at the Manhattan vegan restaurant Pure Food and Wine. They announced on April 2, 2012, that they had become engaged that weekend, with Alec Baldwin proposing during a visit to the East End. They were wed June 30, 2012, at the Basilica of St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in New York and have since had four children: daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 22 months.

The two have different parenting styles, Hilaria Baldwin said. "It works well, though," she noted, "because I'm a very type-A personality and I need to be the boss, so like he goes off and he doesn't bother me too much as I parent. But then he'll do like the typical dad stuff that drives me crazy, like I'll have the kids ready for bed and he'll go in there and he's like, 'Let's wrestle.' And then he leaves and he's like, 'Enjoy putting them to bed.' "

But as a couple, she said, the two remain romantic. "He said to me when we had our first, he said, 'Not only are you going to be my wife and the mother of our child, but you're my girlfriend. You're always going to be my girlfriend.' And so we relate to each other like that. Our banter, we're always flirting,"

"I'm madly in love with my wife and she's the smartest, most wonderful, most beautiful woman I've ever met in my life," Alec Baldwin said later.