Entertainment

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones arrested on DWI charge in Texas

Alex Jones in his Tuesday booking photo provided

Alex Jones in his Tuesday booking photo provided by the Travis County Texas Sheriff's Office.   Credit: Travis County Sheriff's Office via AP

By The Associated Press
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was arrested in Texas on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated, authorities said Tuesday.

Jones was booked into an Austin jail shortly after midnight and released on bond a few hours later, Travis County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Kristen Dark said. She said she had no further details and an arrest report was not immediately available.

Jones is being sued in Austin by the parents of a 6-year-old victim of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre who contend that the Infowars host used his show to promote falsehoods that the shooting was a hoax. His attorney in that case did not immediately respond to a Tuesday message seeking comment on his arrest.

Jones founded Infowars and produces his radio show in Austin. An article posted on his Infowars website said Jones discussed the arrest on his show Tuesday and said that his blood-alcohol level was under the legal limit of .08%.

By The Associated Press

