Pop star Jennifer Lopez celebrated her fiance Alex Rodriguez's 44th birthday a day early Friday night, bringing the retired New York Yankees star onstage at her concert in Miami.

A video posted the following afternoon across Lopez's social media shows the Bronx-born singer, who turned 50 on Wednesday, welcoming Rodriguez onstage at the AmericanAirlines Arena. Standing beside a towering, Yankees-themed birthday cake bearing Rodriguez's old uniform number, 13, Lopez leads the crowd in a round of "Happy Birthday." The couple kiss, then after embrace their four children from previous marriages.

"Celebrating you today and everyday my love... you are one of a kind, my hurricane and my calm in the middle of the storm...thank you for being such a beautiful light in my life... wishing you the most beautiful birthday ever!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY 13!!!" Lopez wrote.

A second video, posted shortly afterward, includes a video-and-photo montage of both romantic and family scenes set to Coldplay's "Yellow." Near the end is an onscreen graphic reading "HAPPY BIRTHDAY ALEX!!!!!," followed by a black-and-white photo of the couple and their four children, with the onscreen graphic "WE LOVE YOU!!!"

"Thank you all for the kind and warm birthday wishes today," the New York-born Rodriguez — nicknamed A-Rod and famed as the youngest player to hit 500 home runs — wrote on his social media.

He added, "I am so incredibly fortunate and grateful for where I am in my life. I thank the good Lord for my blessings, today and every day. It's important for everyone to take a minute and celebrate yourself, and not just on your birthday. We all make mistakes in our lives. Keep getting up. Keep pushing forward. Never give up. Miracles DO happen. I think about that every day. Thank you all and have an amazing day!"

The couple announced their engagement in March. This would be a fourth marriage for Lopez, whose previous marriages ended in divorce. She and her third husband, singer Marc Anthony, had lived in Brookville, and their twins, Max and Emme, 12, were born on Long Island. Rodriguez, now an entrepreneur and sportscasting personality, has daughters Natasha, 14, and Ella, 11, with his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis.