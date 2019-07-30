TODAY'S PAPER
A-Rod gifts J. Lo with a Porsche, even though she hasn't driven a car in 25 years

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the CFDA

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez attend the CFDA Awards at the Brooklyn Museum of Art on June 3, 2019. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Dimitrios Kambouris

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Though she has not driven a car in a quarter-century, pop star Jennifer Lopez in an online video happily pilots her new Porsche 911 Carrera GTS, a birthday present from her fiance, former Yankees great Alex Rodriguez.

In a nearly nine-minute video on Rodriguez's YouTube channel Monday,  A-Rod confides four weeks before Lopez's July 24 birthday that he and the couple's kids have "been thinking about what do we get Jennifer. ... What do you get someone who already has everything? You have to be creative. We've been talking about maybe a car. The irony is, we're going to buy her a car but she hasn't driven in 25 years," even though she has retained her driver's license.

Two weeks ahead, a car consultant assures him, "You can never go wrong with a Porsche.” Then on a recent day, Rodriguez leads Lopez out of the house blindfolded and surprises her with the red convertible, which starts at $133,000 manufacturer's suggested retail price. "What the hell?" she asks, happily astonished. "I don't believe it! … Oh, my God! I'm going to have to drive?! … It's beautiful! I've never driven a car like that. I've never had a car like this." Soon she is driving it in the street, happily telling Rodriguez beside her, "Baby, I know how to drive! I remember! … You're giving me my independence back. … Oh, my God, I'm driving!" Later she tells the couple's four children from past relationships, "I haven't driven in so long. But that's, like, a little car that I can manage."

