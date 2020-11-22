Beloved longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, who died Nov. 8 at age 80 of pancreatic cancer, has been cremated.

Trebek's California death certificate, a public document posted by TheBlast.com, specifies "Cremation, Residence," defined under state law as "Cremation, followed by placement of the cremains in one or more family residences."

Trebek — listed by his birth name, George Alexander Trebek — was married to the Huntington-raised Jean Currivan Trebek, 57, with whom he had son Matthew, 29, an owner-operator of the Harlem restaurants Oso and Pizza by Lucille's, and Emily, 27, who works in real estate in Los Angeles.

Alex Trebek also was close to a stepdaughter, Nicky, in her early 50s,/ from first wife Elaine Callei.

"Alex, you are my forever hero," Jean Trebek wrote on Instagram Thursday in a post for pancreatic-cancer awareness. The official "Jeopardy!" Twitter account posted a purple-framed photo of Alex and Jean Trebek the same day, writing, "Today is #WorldPancreaticCancerDay. Wear purple in honor of Alex, and help raise awareness for the risks and symptoms of pancreatic cancer."