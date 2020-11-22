TODAY'S PAPER
Alex Trebek cremated; wife to keep his ashes, death certificate says

Alex Trebek and wife Jean Currivan Trebek attend

Alex Trebek and wife Jean Currivan Trebek attend the Daytime Emmy Awards on June 19, 2011. The longtime "Jeopardy" host was cremated, according to his death certificate, and his wife will keep his ashes in the couple's home. Credit: Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez / AFP via Getty Images

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Beloved longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek, who died Nov. 8 at age 80 of pancreatic cancer, has been cremated.

Trebek's California death certificate, a public document posted by TheBlast.com, specifies "Cremation, Residence," defined under state law as "Cremation, followed by placement of the cremains in one or more family residences."

Trebek — listed by his birth name, George Alexander Trebek — was married to the Huntington-raised Jean Currivan Trebek, 57, with whom he had son Matthew, 29, an owner-operator of the Harlem restaurants Oso and Pizza by Lucille's, and Emily, 27, who works in real estate in Los Angeles.

Alex Trebek also was close to a stepdaughter, Nicky, in her early 50s,/ from first wife Elaine Callei.

"Alex, you are my forever hero," Jean Trebek wrote on Instagram Thursday in a post for pancreatic-cancer awareness. The official "Jeopardy!" Twitter account posted a purple-framed photo of Alex and Jean Trebek the same day, writing, "Today is #WorldPancreaticCancerDay. Wear purple in honor of Alex, and help raise awareness for the risks and symptoms of pancreatic cancer."

