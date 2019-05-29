Longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek says doctors have told him that his Stage 4 pancreatic cancer is, incredibly, "near remission."

"It's kind of mind-boggling," Trebek, 78, says in the new issue of People magazine. "The doctors said they hadn't seen this kind of positive result in their memory … Some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent" following his prescribed chemotherapy.

The promising news, he says, brought "tears of joy."

While overall five-year survival rates for pancreatic cancer is 9 percent, according to the National Cancer Institute database, that figure is heavily weighted toward cancer that has remained localized in the pancreas. The survival rate for Stage 4, in which the cancer has spread to distant parts of the body such as the lungs, liver or bones, is 3 percent

While several rounds of chemotherapy remain, Trebek attributes its success to "a couple million people out there who have expressed their good thoughts, their positive energy directed towards me and their prayers." He adds, "I told the doctors this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed it could very well be an important part of this. … I've got a lot of love out there headed in my direction and a lot of prayer, and I will never, ever minimize the value of that."

He had made the cancer diagnosis public on March 6, telling fans in an online video that "like 50,000 other people in the United States each year, this week I was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Now, normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging. But I'm going to fight this and I'm going to keep working, and with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival-rate statistics for this disease."

Trebek, who has won a slew of Daytime Emmy Awards since launching the syndicated version of the previously network gameshow in 1984, told ABC's "Good Morning America" on May 1 that, "My oncologist tells me I'm doing well, even though I don't always feel it. … But I'm fighting through it. My platelets are steady, my blood counts are steady, my weight is steady. The numbers that indicate the cancer, the cancer indicators, those are coming down. So I've got another chemo next week and then we'll do a review to find out where things stand."

While chemotherapy makes him weak, he said, he otherwise downplayed it. "It's no big deal," he told "GMA." "I go in and I sit down, I joke with the nurses and I'm there for an hour-and-a-half while they inject all this stuff into me, and then I go home. And I have a good day," he said, while conceding that, "The next day, for no reason that I can fathom, it turns south on me. But that's OK. You have to deal with it. … And hopefully everything is going to turn out well and I'll be back on the air with original programming come this September."