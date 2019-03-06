Alex Trebek: 'I have Stage 4 pancreatic cancer'

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek announced on a Youtube video posted Wednesday afternoon that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

In the short video, Trebek, 78, said that earlier this week he had learned of his diagnosis, then said: “Normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging. But I’m going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working. And with the love and support of my family and friends, and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

“Truth told, I have to. Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host ‘Jeopardy!’ for three more years.”

Trebek, who has hosted “Jeopardy” since 1984 and is among the three or four best-known TV personalities in the world, has only rarely missed hosting the show over health issues.

Sony Pictures Television announced last November that Trebek had signed the game show's long-term host to a two-year extension through 2022. In addition, Sony handed the two-year extensions through 2022 of "Wheel of Fortune" stars Vanna White, 61, and Pat Sajak, 72.

During a TV interview in July, the 78-year-old Trebek hinted that he might retire in 2020, saying "the odds are 50/50 and a little less" that he might leave when his contract expired. Trebek then offered suggestions for replacements — Alex Faust, a Los Angeles sports anchor, or CNN legal analyst Laura Coates. He was treated for a subdural hematoma last December, caused by a fall a couple months earlier, and was off the air for a period of time.