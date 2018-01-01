Alexa Ray Joel engaged to boyfriend Ryan Gleason

Billy Joel and Christie Brinkley’s daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, is engaged.

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter announced the engagement to her restaurateur beau, Ryan Gleason, on Instagram Monday.

“He said to me: ‘Before I met you, my world was in black and white. You colored it in between the lines,’ ” Joel wrote in one of several Instagram posts running alongside photos of the couple in beach and tropical settings. “It was the most beautiful thing anybody’s ever said to me. How could I possibly say no to that?!?!”

Gleason also did his share of announcing, posting on his own Instagram account a photo of his hand holding Joel’s, which was wearing the emerald-cut ring that sealed the deal. “Luckiest guy in the world!!!!” he wrote.

“So I was completely taken off-guard, dumbstruck, and shell-shocked- and FOR ONCE in my life, I had absolutely no words, and I couldn’t speak,” Joel continued in her social-media account. “I just kept staring at this ridiculously exquisite ring- and he was just hysterically laughing at me!!!”

Parents Billy Joel, 68, and Brinkley, 63, had not publicly commented on their social media accounts as of Monday evening.