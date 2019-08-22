TODAY'S PAPER
90° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
90° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

Alexa Ray Joel, siblings make Hamptons cover

Singer Alexa Ray Joel has spoken out on

Singer Alexa Ray Joel has spoken out on mental health issues. Photo Credit: Getty Images for Woman's Day/Bennett Raglin

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

The three adult children of Bridgehampton supermodel Christie Brinkley are the cover stars of the new issue of Hamptons.

"What a treat to grace the cover of @hamptonsmag with my precious lil' siblings, Sassafras Splatooshka @sailorbrinkleycook & Protective Best Bro @jackbrinkleycook," wrote singer Alexa Ray Joel, 33, daughter of Brinkley and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel, alongside several pages of images from the magazine with herself and siblings Sailor Brinkley Cook, 21, and Jack Brinkley-Cook, 24. "Thank you for giving us this distinct opportunity to talk about mental health so freely and candidly; I don't think there's anything more imperative for our society RIGHT NOW than to swiftly remove the negative stigma behind something which affects so many of us."

The trio's  mom, 65, posted, "My Babies making me proud as they each work towards their dreams," adding, "Here they are in support of Hope for Depression Research Foundation."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders talks with Sarah Sanders heads to Fox News as a contributor
Sean Spicer will compete on ABC's "Dancing With Sean Spicer addresses 'Dancing' controversy
Anna Paquin as Joanie in season 5 of 'The Affair's' last season stars a bleak, futuristic Montauk
Christie Brinkley, front row, center, and Sean Spicer, Christie Brinkley to compete on 'DWTS'
"Soul Train" was a TV staple from 1971 The next stop for 'Soul Train' is Broadway
Gina Kirschenheiter will share legal custody of her LI 'Real Housewives' star to get $10G a month from ex
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search