Alexa Ray Joel, siblings make Hamptons cover

The three adult children of Bridgehampton supermodel Christie Brinkley are the cover stars of the new issue of Hamptons.

"What a treat to grace the cover of @hamptonsmag with my precious lil' siblings, Sassafras Splatooshka @sailorbrinkleycook & Protective Best Bro @jackbrinkleycook," wrote singer Alexa Ray Joel, 33, daughter of Brinkley and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Billy Joel, alongside several pages of images from the magazine with herself and siblings Sailor Brinkley Cook, 21, and Jack Brinkley-Cook, 24. "Thank you for giving us this distinct opportunity to talk about mental health so freely and candidly; I don't think there's anything more imperative for our society RIGHT NOW than to swiftly remove the negative stigma behind something which affects so many of us."

The trio's mom, 65, posted, "My Babies making me proud as they each work towards their dreams," adding, "Here they are in support of Hope for Depression Research Foundation."