TODAY'S PAPER
29° Good Morning
SEARCH
29° Good Morning
EntertainmentCelebrities

Alfonso Ribeiro drops 'Carlton Dance' lawsuit against 'Fortnite' video game maker

Ribeiro's lawyers filed documents Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles saying he's voluntarily dismissing the lawsuit.

Alfonso Ribeiro at the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association

Alfonso Ribeiro at the Disney/ABC Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Aug. 7, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Invision / Willy Sanjuan

By The Associated Press
Print

LOS ANGELES — "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro has dropped a lawsuit against the makers of the video game "Fortnite" over its use of the "Carlton" dance he did on the show.

Ribeiro's lawyers filed documents Thursday in federal court in Los Angeles saying he's voluntarily dismissing the suit against North Carolina-based Epic Games.

No reason was given, and Ribeiro's lawyer did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The actor had already dropped a similar suit against Take-Two Interactive, makers of the video game NBA2K16.

The suits received a serious blow last month when federal officials denied Ribeiro a copyright for the "Carlton."

Ribeiro's nerdy, arm-swinging dance, usually to Tom Jones' "It's Not Unusual," was popularized through his character, Carlton Banks, on the 1990s sitcom.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Colton Underwood makes his final choice on 'Bachelor' Colton Underwood makes his final choice
Actors Jason Priestley and Luke Perry attend Hallmark Priestley on Perry: 'You burned oh, so brightly Luke'
Musician R. Kelly arrives at Chicago's Daley Center R. Kelly blames ex-wife for 'destroying' his career
Rachel Brosnahan stars in Amazon Prime's "The 'Mrs. Maisel' looking for a few good men at LI casting call
Luke Perry, Recent notable deaths
Dina Lohan seen backstage at the Vivienne Hu Dina Lohan dishes on her time on 'Celebrity Big Brother'