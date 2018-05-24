TODAY'S PAPER
'Bachelorette' Ali Fedotowsky and Kevin Manno welcome second child

Ali Fedotowsky and Kevin Manno at the Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Winter 2018 TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, Calif., in January. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Tara Ziemba

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Season-six "Bachelorette" star Ali Fedotowsky-Manno and her husband, radio personality Kevin Manno, have become parents for the second time.

"Our sweet boy has arrived!" Fedotowsky-Manno, 33, posted on Instagram Thursday with a black-and-white photo of herself and her husband with the infant in a hospital room. "Born 5/24, 12:57am at 21.5 inches and weighing 8lbs 11oz. We are so grateful and bursting with love!"

Manno minutes later posted another photo from the same session, kissing his wife of just over a year. "He's here and he's perfect!!!" Manno wrote. "We love him so much already. Side note... childbirth can be ROUGH. I'm in awe of you @alifedotowsky! Thank you for being the strongest person I know!"

They did not reveal the newborn’s name. The couple also has a daughter, 22-month-old Molly.

