EntertainmentCelebrities

‘Bachelorette’ Ali Fedotowsky expecting second child

Ali Fedotowsky, husband Kevin Manno and daughter Molly

Ali Fedotowsky, husband Kevin Manno and daughter Molly in Culver City, Calif., on Sept. 23, 2017. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Alberto E. Rodriguez

By Frank Lovece  Special to Newsday
Season 6 “Bachelorette” star Ali Fedotowsky and her husband, Kevin Manno, are expecting their second child.

“And just like that, life became a whole lot sweeter … #BabyManno #May2018,” Fedotowsky, 33, posted on social media Thursday with a black-and-white photo of the couple watching as their 16-month-old daughter, Molly, points at Fedotowsky’s pregnant belly.

Manno, a co-host of Los Angeles radio station KBIG-FM/104.3’s “Valentine in the Morning” show, posted the same photo on Instagram, writing, “ICYMI: We pregs!,” using the Internet acronym for “in case you missed it.” The couple married on March 3.

Fedotowsky previously was engaged to her “Bachelorette” winner, Roberto Martinez, in 2010, but they broke up the following year.

