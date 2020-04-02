Ali Wentworth recovering from coronavirus

Comedian and bestselling memoirist Ali Wentworth was resting comfortably Thursday morning after contracting the coronavirus, says her husband, "Good Morning America" co-anchor and ABC News Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos.

"I just checked at the last break," Stephanopoulos, 59, told fellow "GMA" anchors Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan Thursday, "and she was still asleep, which is fantastic, because one of the toughest parts [is that] this thing kind of goes, at least for her, in cycles. And nights can be pretty rough. But when I woke up early this morning, I went in and saw her around 3, 3:30, and she was doing OK. And last night her fever was actually down a little bit, to 99, which is good."

Wentworth, 55, has been using a monitor to check her oxygen levels every few hours, he added, looking visibly relieved, "That has been pretty strong."

Late Wednesday, Wentworth had posted an Instagram photo of her bedridden self and revealed, "I have tested positive for the Coronavirus. I've never been sicker. High fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest. I'm quarantined from my family. This is pure misery. #stayhome."

Via remote on "GMA" Thursday, Wentworth thanked well-wishers and joked, "You know I'm feverish if I'm allowing myself to go on national television with no makeup on." She assured that her and Stephanopoulos' teenage daughters Elliott and Harper "are not with me — I'm quarantined in my own room. The only person that comes in is George."

She first became aware of something wrong she said, when "I had a real tightness in my chest. I was walking my dog Cooper and I just felt very, very winded. And I assumed, of course, it was because I never work out and I'm out of shape. But it was too heavy for that. And I came home, wasn't feeling great, and it wasn't until the fever started that I realized this can't be a common summer cold."

Three days ago, she continued, her fever measured around 101 to 103 degrees Fahrenheit. "Achy joints is a big thing. It feels like a really, really horrible flu, and I'm still in it now, but I can tell you the things that help: Tylenol. Chicken soup. I took some hot baths when I had chills and I have two dogs that sleep on my bed with me." She told viewers, "Be safe. Stay home."

Among those offering her support in Instagram comments were Bridgehampton supermodel Christie Brinkley, Rockville Centre-raised comedy star Amy Schumer and fellow "GMA" co-anchor Lara Spencer, a Garden City native.

MITCHELL AILING. The Tony Award-winning "Kiss Me Kate" Broadway star and Actors Fund board chairman, Brian Stokes Mitchell, has COVID-19. Mitchell, 62, announced on Twitter Wednesday, "I'm Coronavirus positive, but doing well! More to come!" The Actors Fund said in a statement that his diagnosis was an example of "why it is vitally important that we each do everything we can to slow the spread of this virus."

CORDERO IN ICU. Broadway star Nick Cordero, from the musicals "Waitress" and "A Bronx Tale: The Musical" is in intensive care, says his dancer wife Amanda Kloots, suffering what she believes is COVID-19 that was misdiagnosed last week as pneumonia. "He is scared, in the ICU and now unconscious so his body can get enough oxygen," she wrote on Instagram Wednesday, adding, "I’m not allowed there to visit of course and can do nothing to help him. Nick is scared too, this has gone from bad to worse. … Please stay home everybody. Thank you to everyone who has been helping us so far you know who are and you are all angels." Kloots and Cordero, 41, welcomed son Elvis last June.