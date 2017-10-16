Oscar-winner Alicia Vikander and two-time nominee Michael Fassbender reportedly married over the weekend.

Following publication of a trove of photos in the British tabloid Daily Mail, showing a beach celebration in which Vikander, 29, and Fassbender, 40, wore wedding bands, People magazine said Monday it had confirmed that the stars were wed at the La Granja farmstead resort on the Spanish island of Ibiza in the Mediterranean Sea.

The actors’ representatives have not commented, and neither Fassbender nor Vikander have Twitter, Facebook or Instagram accounts.

The highly private stars had met in 2014 on the set of their film “The Light Between Oceans,” in which they played a married couple in 1920s Australia. By December of that year, while the film was in production, Vikander and “X-Men” franchise star Fassbender were seen walking arm-in-arm along Sydney’s Bondi Beach and elsewhere, appearing to be romantic.

Fassbender, Oscar-nominated for “12 Years a Slave” (2013) and “Steve Jobs” (2015), eventually confirmed to “Good Morning America” in September last year that, “Yeah, we met on that job and have been seeing each other since.” He went on to say, “She’s such a fierce performer. She’s so brave. She’s not afraid to bring ugly personality traits to the forefront in characters. So I was really impressed by her immediately.”

That concession came months after the Swedish-born Vikander had kissed him at the Academy Awards ceremony after she was announced as the winner for supporting actress, for 2015’s “The Danish Girl.” She later told Entertainment Weekly, “I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us. It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal.”

Fassbender, born in Germany and raised in Ireland, acknowledged in the same interview that some actors are not reticent with personal details. “But that’s other people,” he said. “Each to their own. I’m not going to talk about my private life with a total stranger, unless I feel like I need to. Why would I? I don’t.”