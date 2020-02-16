Amanda Bynes announces her engagement

Amanda Bynes says she is engaged to be married.

"Engaged to tha love of my life," wrote the former child star of Nickelodeon's "All That" and "The Amanda Show" and of movies including 2010’s "Easy A," her last screen work to date, in a Valentine's Day Instagram post. The accompanying photo shows a close-up of her left hand bearing a large, rectangular-cut diamond ring. A man's left hand also appears in the image, wearing a thick gold band on his finger.

A day later, the 33-year-old Bynes posted a photo of herself and a smiling young man with a mustache and goatee, black glasses and a blue flannel shirt buttoned to the neck. "Lover," she wrote simply.

Though a longtime blonde, Bynes is raven-haired in the photos and has a nose ring and, on one cheek, an open heart tattoo. She also appears to be wearing the ring in a Feb. 7 mirror selfie, before she darkened her hair.

E! News said Saturday it had confirmed that the otherwise unidentified young man was named Paul Michael.

Bynes graduated last spring from California's Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, enrolling there after tempestuous years battling substance abuse and mental-health issues. In late 2018 she told Paper magazine she had been sober for four years.