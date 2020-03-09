Amanda Bynes' brief engagement is over.

Paul Michael, her fiancé of roughly three weeks, confirmed to In Touch magazine Sunday that the two had broken up. "We did," he said. "I love her, though; she's my best friend.” Former child star Bynes, 33, had recently removed Instagram posts of herself with Michael, whom she had announced on Valentine's Day as her fiancé, without giving his name. Bynes has not commented publicly.

As of at least Feb. 29, Bynes' Instagram account had had six posts of photos or video with herself and Michael, as archived at Wayback Machine. This included her Feb. 14 announcement "Engaged to tha love of my life," accompanying a close-up of her left hand bearing what appeared to be an emerald-cut diamond ring.

A day later, Bynes had posted a photo of herself and her beau. "Lover," she wrote simply. Other since-deleted posts followed, including a Feb. 20 photo captioned "Myloveispaul" and a video that day in which she said, according to multiple online transcriptions, “Hey, everyone, this is Paul, my fiancé. I'm so lucky. As you can see, he's drop-dead gorgeous. He's also the best person on the face of the earth."

Additionally removed was a Feb. 22 video captioned, "Conservatorship," referring to the protective order granted to Bynes mother, Lynn Bynes, in October 2014, following a spate of troubling behavior that Amanda Bynes in a since-deleted tweet the following month attributed to mental-health issues.

"I have been going to a treatment center that charges $5,200 a month," Bynes says in the video, archived by E! News. "There's no reason why I shouldn't go to a therapist who takes my insurance for $5,000 less a month. This is why I've asked to see the judge next week regarding this conservatorship issue." Bynes attended a hearing at a Ventura County Courthouse on Sept. 26; the results have not been made public.

"Thank you guys so much for hearing me out. I'm sorry that this is what I'm dealing with and I'm sorry to put my problems onto the Internet, but this is what life has come to," Bynes continued. "So thank you guys so much for always supporting me. Love you all, peace out. Appreciate your love and support."