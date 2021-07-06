"The Talk" co-host Amanda Kloots commemorated her late husband, actor-musician Nick Cordero, one of the first high-profile fatalities of the COVID-19 pandemic, on the one-year anniversary of his death.

"Today hurts, there is no other way around it," wrote the TV personality and fitness trainer, 39, on Instagram Monday, alongside a more than seven-minute montage of photos and videos of Cordero, a Tony Award nominee for the 2014 Woody Allen musical "Bullets Over Broadway." He died at age 41, three months after being admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, leaving behind Kloots and their infant son, Elvis, now 2.

"One year ago you left us and became our angel in heaven," Kloots wrote. "You were surrounded by so much love and Led Zeppelin playing on Spotify — no doubt that was your doing, not mine. What happened was unthinkable, losing you was my biggest fear. I used to tell you all the time, 'Don't you dare go anywhere. If I lost you, I don't know what I'd do.' "

She went on to say, "There hasn't been a day this year where you weren't missed, thought about and talked about. Thank you for being our guardian angel, for sending me signs, for being my DJ in heaven. … We only had a few short years together but they were filled with so much love, laughter, adventure, dreams, change and growth. It was my 'Nick era' and I'll have it forever.

She concluded by explaining, "This first song in this video is by the incredible Lukas Nelson. It's called 'A Few Stars Apart.' The lyrics are so beautiful but these in the second verse get me every time." A stanza she posted includes the lines "I miss the light you gave me / I miss your lovin' sound."

Among those commenting with messages of support were fellow "The Talk" co-hosts Carrie Ann Inaba and Elaine Welteroth; former co-host Sharon Osbourne; actors Selma Blair, Sarah Chalke, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Ashley Tisdale; Broadway star Kathryn Gallagher; singer and TV personality Mark McGrath, and philanthropist and Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg.

Last month, Kloots released a memoir, "Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero," co-written with her sister, Anna Kloots.