Fitness entrepreneur and new "The Talk" co-host Amanda Kloots says that months after losing her actor husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19, she is ready to begin therapy to help overcome the attendant trauma.

"New Year[']s has been tough, extremely hard for me. I've cried more recently than in awhile," Kloots, 38, wrote over the weekend. "I thought Christmas would be hard [;] this was worse. I think it's because when a new year comes you want a clean slate or to forget about last year, esp[ecially] 2020. But, I can't forget about last year and will not be able to wipe that slate clean."

Her husband, Tony Award-nominated actor Nick Cordero, died of COVID-19 on July 5 at age 41, leaving behind both Kloots and their infant son Elvis, who was then less than a year old.

"I also think I'm slightly scared of what can happen in a year, how much things can change," Kloots continued. "Lastly, I think everything I went through is catching up to me and I am finally ready to go to therapy to address the trauma."

She explained, "I share all of this as my continued honesty about grief and loss. How it ebs [sic] and flows, changes a lot. How it hides and then finds you. How it's a journey, not just a week. How it's a continued struggle even as I stay positive and active. How you can cry some days for two seconds or for two hours. How it makes you feel so lonely and confused."

Kloots affirmed that, "Being honest, acknowledging all of this instead of hiding it[,] has helped me. I hope it helps you."

On Monday morning, shortly before the Los Angeles-based Kloots left for her first day on the CBS daytime panel-discussion show "The Talk," she posted two photos on Instagram Stories. "Got Nick with me," she wrote across the first, which displayed her hand wearing a large men's ring. "And Elvis with me!" she wrote, with a mirror selfie showing a necklace with a charm of the capital letter E.