Amber Heard says Depp tried to throw her sister down stairs

Amber Heard dismissed accusations Tuesday that she fabricated allegations of domestic violence against ex-husband Johnny Depp, and told a British court that the first time she struck him after years of abuse was to defend her sister from being thrown down the stairs.

Taking to the witness box for a second day during Depp’s libel case against a British tabloid at the High Court in London, the actress faced a barrage of questions over alleged incidents that are central to The Sun's labeling of Depp in an April 2018 article as a “wife beater.”

She also admitted striking Depp for the first time in March 2015, after years of alleged abuse, to defend her sister, Whitney. When asked whether she had punched Depp “with a closed fist,” Heard conceded that she had struck him after he had hit both of them.

“He was about to push her down the stairs and the moment before that happened, I remembered information I had heard that he pushed a former girlfriend — I believe it was Kate Moss — down the stairs." she said. Depp dated top model Moss in the 1990s.

“I will never forget this incident," she said. “It was the first time after all these years.”

Depp’s counsel, Eleanor Laws, wondered why Heard had not mentioned the Moss allegation previously.

“I’ve not had the liberty of time or space or energy even to list every thought that crossed my mind,” Heard said.

Depp, 57, is suing The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers, and the paper’s executive editor, Dan Wootton, over the article. The Hollywood star strongly denies abusing Heard, and said in court that she had been violent to him. He was present to hear Heard's testimony.

His lawyer sought to show inconsistencies in Heard's allegations, accusing her of weaving a “web of lies” and “making this up as you go along.”

Heard, 34, insisted through the day that she was being truthful.

“I can just tell you after everything I had been through; I had been strangled, punched, sexually assaulted, among other things," she said.

Laws made much of a series of video clips from an elevator at the couple’s Los Angeles apartment building that the attorney said showed no evidence of any injuries on Heard's face after an incident on May 21, 2016, which ended up with police arriving on the scene. Laws also wondered why others in the building did not notice injuries in the days after.

The actress has alleged that Depp threw a phone at her “like he was a baseball pitcher,” hitting her on the right cheek and eye. She said she wears makeup when leaving home that could have camouflaged signs of an injury.

Heard also denied she had an “illicit relationship” with anyone during her time with Depp, specifically with either Tesla CEO Elon Musk or actor James Franco. “Not that that matters much,” Heard said.

Laws read out text messages on May 22, 2016, in which Heard allegedly tells Musk she is going to obtain a restraining order against Depp, and the billionaire offers to “arrange 24/7 security." Musk allegedly said the offer would stand, "even if you never wanted to see me again ... anyway, sorry for being an idiot. The radio silence hurts a lot. It only matters because I really like you.”

Depp and Heard met on the set of the comedy “The Rum Diary,” released in 2011. They married in Los Angeles in February 2015. Heard filed for divorce the following year, and it was finalized in 2017.

Heard's testimony is expected to last for four days, through Thursday.