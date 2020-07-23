Amber Heard says she 'did not want to expose' Johnny Depp

Amber Heard insisted Thursday that she never wanted the world to know the details of her years of alleged abuse by Johnny Depp, as she concluded her evidence in her ex-husband's libel case against a British tabloid.

Taking the witness stand for a fourth straight day, Heard testified that everything she had said at the High Court in London was true.

The actress said she just wanted to be "left alone" after the breakup of her and Depp's tempestuous marriage and that she wanted to "save him the embarrassment.”

“I didn’t want to do this, I did not want to expose this totality of what really happened to me,” said Heard, 34. “I didn’t want to talk about everything that happened in our marriage and happened in our relationship."

She also suggested that having details of her relationship with Depp dissected in open court had and would continue to damage her career.

"What woman has ever benefited from being a victim of domestic violence?” she asked.

Heard was in court because Depp, 57, is suing News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun, and the newspaper's executive editor, Dan Wootton, over an April 2018 article that labeled him a “wife beater.”

The Sun’s defense relies on 14 allegations made by Heard of violence by Depp between 2013 and '16, in settings as varied as a rented house in Australia, his private island in the Bahamas and a private jet.

Sign up for Newsday's Entertainment newsletter Get the latest on celebs, TV and more. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In her testimony on Thursday, Heard reiterated allegations that Depp would go on a “bender” that often lasted days and abuse her when he was high on drugs or was drunk.

The case is due to finish next week with closing submissions from both sides’ legal teams on Monday and Tuesday.