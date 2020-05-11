America Ferrera gives birth to daughter

"Superstore" star America Ferrera has welcomed her second child with her filmmaker husband, Ryan Piers Williams.

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself," Ferrera, 36, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and her husband's hands clutching that of the newborn. "Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family," Ferrera added, referring to the couple's son, Sebastian, who was born in May 2018.

Williams, who like Ferrera is active in women's causes, wrote on his own Instagram account, "Our epic baby shower hosted by @evalongoria and @elsamariecollins might have been covid-cancelled but it didn't stop us from collecting supplies for migrant families in Lucia's name. In lieu of baby gifts we partnered with @yeswecanwf and @thisisabouthumanity to send essential supplies to mothers and children waiting for asylum in Mexico."