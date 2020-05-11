TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
52° Good Afternoon
EntertainmentCelebrities

America Ferrera gives birth to daughter

America Ferrera and her husband welcomed daughter Lucia

America Ferrera and her husband welcomed daughter Lucia Marisol Williams on May 4. Credit: Invision / AP / Chris Pizzello

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"Superstore" star America Ferrera has welcomed her second child with her filmmaker husband, Ryan Piers Williams.

"LUCIA MARISOL WILLIAMS arrived on May 4th to give me my Mother's Day hugs and kisses herself," Ferrera, 36, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her and her husband's hands clutching that of the newborn. "Mama, Dada & Big Brother are over the moon to welcome her bright light to our family," Ferrera added, referring to the couple's son, Sebastian, who was born in May 2018.

Williams, who like Ferrera is active in women's causes, wrote on his own Instagram account, "Our epic baby shower hosted by @evalongoria and @elsamariecollins might have been covid-cancelled but it didn't stop us from collecting supplies for migrant families in Lucia's name. In lieu of baby gifts we partnered with @yeswecanwf and @thisisabouthumanity to send essential supplies to mothers and children waiting for asylum in Mexico."

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Steve Carell, center, joined fellow "The Office" cast 'Office' cast reunites virtually to celebrate a wedding
Gabrielle Union, left, and Jessica Alba star in 'Masked Singer,' Kim Cattrall soap on Fox's fall schedule
This image released by Netflix shows director Damien 'The Eddy': Rich, rewarding Netflix series worth your time
NBA legend Michael Jordan in ESPN's docuseries "The What LIers have been watching during the quarantine
FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2019 file CBS reimagines 'Equalizer' and 'The Silence of the Lambs'
Robbie Amell in Amazon Prime Video's "Upload." 'Upload': High-concept series that plays like a bad sitcom
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search