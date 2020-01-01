TODAY'S PAPER
38° Good Evening
SEARCH
38° Good Evening
EntertainmentCelebrities

America Ferrera expecting second child

Actress America Ferrera takes part in the Screen

Actress America Ferrera takes part in the Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations announcement on Dec. 11, 2019, in West Hollywood. Credit: AFP via Getty Images / Valerie Macon

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday
Print

"Superstore" star America Ferrera and her husband, filmmaker and actor Ryan Piers Williams, are expecting their second child together.

"Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch," posted Ferrera, 35, on Twitter and Instagram on New Year's Eve. She had posted a similar pregnancy message on New Year's Eve 2017 about her and Williams' first son, Sebastian, born in May 2018.

Williams, Ferrera's former college sweetheart, wrote on Instagram, "So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out! Can't wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!"

The couple had married in July 2011.

"Ugly Betty" Emmy Award winner Ferrera's films include "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and its sequel, and the animated "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise.

By Frank Lovece Special to Newsday

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More Entertainment

Alex and Jean Trebek attend the 2014 AFI LI native Jean Trebek opens up about her husband's cancer
Mariah Carey performs on "The Tonight Show In 2020: 30 years of Mariah Carey, 'Survivor' turns 20, more anniversaries
Carrie Underwood hosts the 53rd annual CMA Carrie Underwood stepping down as CMA Awards co-host
Pop TV will air a marathon Couch bound for New Year's Eve, Day? Here's what to watch
Billy Joel performs at NYCB Live's Nassau Veterans The biggest LI entertainment milestones of the 2010s
This 2015 photo provided by Jason Mendelson shows Lee Mendelson, who brought 'Charlie Brown Christmas' to TV, dies
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search