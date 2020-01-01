America Ferrera expecting second child

"Superstore" star America Ferrera and her husband, filmmaker and actor Ryan Piers Williams, are expecting their second child together.

"Welcoming Baby #2 in 2020! Happy New Year from our wild & growing bunch," posted Ferrera, 35, on Twitter and Instagram on New Year's Eve. She had posted a similar pregnancy message on New Year's Eve 2017 about her and Williams' first son, Sebastian, born in May 2018.

Williams, Ferrera's former college sweetheart, wrote on Instagram, "So much to look forward to in 2020, but one thing in particular sticks out! Can't wait to welcome another beautiful creature into this world. Happy New Years!!"

The couple had married in July 2011.

"Ugly Betty" Emmy Award winner Ferrera's films include "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" and its sequel, and the animated "How to Train Your Dragon" franchise.