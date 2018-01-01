“Superstore” star America Ferrera and her husband, filmmaker and actor Ryan Piers Williams, are expecting their first child together.

“We’re welcoming one more face to kiss in 2018!” posted Ferrera, 33, on Facebook and Instagram on New Year’s Eve.

In a photo, she and former college sweetheart Williams wear “2018” novelty glasses and hold up a tiny shirt reading, “Más besos (por favor),” Spanish for “More kisses, please.”

“Wishing you #MásBesos in the New Year! #babybesos #HappyNewYear,” Ferrera wrote.

The couple married in July 2011.

The 2007 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Emmy Award-winner for ABC’s “Ugly Betty” is among the founders of the Time’s Up coalition of actresses who formed a legal-defense fund for women suffering sexual harassment, announcing the group’s formation in a New York Times ad Monday.