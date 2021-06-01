A day before her 40th birthday, Rockville Centre-raised comedy star Amy Schumer jokingly celebrated the milestone with family, friends and a surprising message on her birthday cake.

In an Instagram video Monday, Schumer's husband, celebrity chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer, brings out the cake as a half-dozen smiling people at the couple's country home sing an incongruously dirge-like version of "Happy Birthday." As Fischer, 40, sets the cake down before Schumer and their 2-year-old son Gene, text on it comes into view: "I'm leaving you. This was the only way I could think to do it." Schumer, in character, has a look of confusion and concern.

"My #40," Schumer captioned the post, with an emoji of a birthday cake.

"Happy Birthday Amy!!" commented her Syosset-raised friend and colleague Judd Apatow, producer-director of her 2015 hit "Trainwreck." "The low energy singing made me sad. Was that a joke too? I hope so." Singer-songwriter and bestselling memoirist Brandi Carlile wrote, "Happy same birthday 40th birthday twin! You're surrounded by love and horrific singers." Emmy Award-winning "Will & Grace" star Debra Messing said Schumer and Fischer "are perfect for one another. HAPPY BIRTHDAY AMY!"

Others across a wide spectrum of the entertainment industry and elsewhere also posted congratulatory comments, including actors Pamela Adlon, Uzo Aduba, Rosanna Arquette, Laura Benanti, Orlando Bloom, Alison Brie, Erika Christensen, Natasha Lyonne, Leslie Odom Jr., Michael Rapaport and Frances Fisher, models Paulina Porizkova and Christy Turlington, author Molly Jong-Fast, Olympic gold medalist skier Lindsey Vonn and socialite and media personality Paris Hilton.

Tuesday on Instagram Stories, where posts cycle out after 24 hours, cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld, wife of Massapequa-raised comedy legend Jerry Seinfeld, posted a video clip of herself, Schumer and others playing volleyball on a beach, writing on it, "All day long @amyschumer. Happy Birthday." Schumer reposted the message on her own Instagram Stories, adding a string of three hearts.

On Instagram on Sunday, Schumer had kidded actor-director John Krasinski, who helmed this weekend's horror hit "A Quiet Place II," and Krasinski's wife, Emily Blunt, the movie's star. "I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away," she wrote in a since-deleted post whose image was captured by various outlets and individuals. "Amazing to be in a movie theater!! And although I[']ve said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend."

Good-naturedly responding in the comments, according to CNN, E! News and others, Krasinski wrote, "Thank you Amy! … for blowing up our whole marriage spot."

Some online commenters failed to understand Schumer was joking in the tradition of comedy roasting, such as most famously used by the late comic Don Rickles, and posted mean-spirited remarks about her.