Nurses at Mount Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside gathered in an online video to thank Rockville Centre-raised comedy star Amy Schumer for her donation of much-needed protective masks.

"Mount Sinai South Nassau nurses from all departments took a few minutes to thank #AmySchumer for securing a donation of 2,500 surgical masks and 2,500 KN95 masks from #BethennyFrankel and her #bstrong Foundation," the hospital, in Oceanside, posted on YouTube Wednesday. "Amy's friend, Jen, a nurse at the hospital shared this video."

"We are extremely grateful," says the otherwise unidentified Jen, who is mentioned in Schumer's 2016 memoir, "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo." Speaking to Schumer, who appears on a laptop computer, she says, "Everybody here has really, really been through a lot the last few weeks, and to know there's people looking out for us, doing whatever they can, makes a big difference. Coming to work, it helps with morale."

Indicating a group of perhaps two dozen men and women, Jen says, "This is basically all the representatives from Mount Sinai South Nassau that we could get here." Schumer replies, "I'm so grateful to you guys. … So grateful, I'm so proud to I know you, Jen." Jen and the other nurses thank both Schumer and entrepreneur and reality-TV star Frankel's disaster-relief organization BStrong "for making such a difference."

Schumer posted a roughly 30-second longer version on her Instagram page, writing, "This is Jen, my best friend since I was 12 years old. I was able to rush masks to her hospital. This morning we got to thank each other. Link in bio to donate to get masks to emergency workers."

In a portion edited out of the video the hospital posted, Schumer additionally riffs, "I want you all to know that Jen has been my best friend my whole life. She's an amazing friend and an amazing mom, but you guys need to know that she was a total slut in high school." Jen and the nurses all crack up laughing.

Frankel, who commented with hearts, hugs and kisses on Schumer's post, had written on Instagram on April 2 that BStrong had donated "2,500 KN95 masks, 2,500 surgical masks and 2,500 #CoronaKits (sanitization, hydration, immunity) en route to Mount Sinai South Nassau Mental Health Counseling Centers on behalf of @amyschumer."