Comedian Amy Schumer, who was hospitalized in November for the nausea-inducing pregnancy condition hyperemesis, has canceled the remaining four stops on her comedy tour, citing doctors' orders.

"Due to complications from hyperemesis I am not cleared to fly for the next couple weeks. I am going to cancel the remainder of my tour," the Rockville Centre-raised Schumer, 37, wrote on Instagram. She had had shows scheduled Thursday through Sunday in Phoenix, Houston, Dallas and Austin, Texas.

"The baby and I are healthy and everything looks good," she said of the child she is expecting with her husband of one year, celebrity chef Chris Fischer. "But I am in my 3rd trimester and I am still nauseous all the time and vomiting. I vomit mostly every time i ride in a car even for 5 minutes," Schumer wrote. "I have a pretty good attitude about it and some days I feel good for a couple hours.” Schumer suffers from hyperemesis gravidarum (HG), a severe form of nausea and vomiting in pregnancy.

She added, "I wanted to push through and do my shows. Because I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby. I know you guys get it … but it's still embarrassing to have to cancel."

The Phoenix, Dallas and Austin shows had been makeup dates after those performances were among the ones postponed during her Nov. 15-25 air-travel hiatus for the same health reasons. She had soldiered on through three Northeast shows during that time, including Nov. 21 at Brooklyn's Kings Theatre.

Her most recent show was Feb. 2 at the Hippodrome Theatre at the France-Merrick Performing Arts Center in Baltimore.

On Nov. 28, the South Side High School grad had posted an Instagram video of herself vomiting into a container while sitting in the front passenger seat of a vehicle being driven in darkness. "Turn sound off if you have a weak stomach," she wrote. "This was my ride to my show at @tarrytownmusichall tonight and a picture from the end of my set," she said, referring to an accompanying photo shot from onstage as a theater audience gives her a standing ovation.

Her second Netflix special, "Growing," is scheduled to premiere March 19.