Amy Schumer celebrates first birthday as a mom

Rockville Centre-raised Amy Schumer celebrated her 38th birthday Saturday with a photo of herself and her not-quite month-old baby boy, Gene.

"This … [expletive] is [bananas]," the comedy star wrote on Instagram, using a banana emoji to quote a lyric from Gwen Stefani's 2005 hit "Hollaback Girl." The caption accompanied a photo of herself in bed with covers pulled up around her and her snuggling infant, with a plate of food and Schumer's dog Tatiana on the bed with them.

The post, which went up just after midnight, elicited comments from such friends as singer Miley Cyrus, who wrote, "That looks soooo comfy." "Sports Night" and "The Good Wife" star Josh Charles posted the next line of the Stefani song, writing, "B-A-N-A-N-A-S." Actress Debra Messing, the mother of a teenage son, empathizing with Schumer’s photo, commented, "Right??????????" Model Lily Aldridge, a mother of two, wrote, "So cozyyyy." And singer Carnie Wilson, showing concern over a perennial issue with fellow moms, asked, "Are you sleeping?"

Others sending good wishes Schumer’s way included Oscar-winner Julianne Moore, comedians Ilana Glazer and Rosie O'Donnell, and actress Rosanna Arquette.

On Friday, Schumer had posted a photo of herself with standup-comic friends and podcast co-hosts Bridget Everett, Rachel Feinstein and Keith Robinson, along with comic Colin Quinn. Schumer wrote in the Instagram post: "Tomorrow is my birthday. 'Amy, no one cares!' Fair. That's fair. Starting tomorrow you can listen to our podcast #3girls1keith on iTunes 'Amy, really though, no one cares!' Totally fair."

On her birthday Saturday, Schumer posted an image of a large group of people at what appears to be a celebratory event, captioning the Instagram image: "Today was the best birthday ever! I'm not in this picture and I don't know these people but it was such a nice birthday." It was unclear if Schumer was serious about the people being strangers or if she were joking and they were non-famous friends and relatives.

She and celebrity chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer married in February 2018 and Schumer announced her pregnancy that October. The two welcomed son Gene Attell Fischer on May 5.