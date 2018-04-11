In a pair of interviews, comedy star Amy Schumer talked about falling in love with celebrity chef Chris Fischer and the possibility of having children together. She also gave new details about her Feb. 13 wedding.

On “Today” Wednesday morning, the Rockville Centre-raised comedian, 36, said that a month into their relationship, she felt Fischer was someone she might want to marry, noting, “We’d been friends for, like, six months before [dating].” Then after their relationship began, “We got down to business really quick!” she said, as co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb laughed.

On Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show Tuesday, Schumer said that after her and Fischer’s first night together, “In the morning, I was happy he was there. And I said in the morning, ‘I don’t want you to go.’ He said, ‘I don’t want to go, either.’ ”

She would recommend marriage, she said. “Absolutely. … Because you’re in, you’re done. He’s mine, I’m his, we’ve partnered up, we’ve committed to be partners for life. And we meant it.” When Stern asked, “Are we talking kids?” she replied, “Maybe.” She explained, Well, I got a little dog and I really love her so — that’s the first step. But then, y’know, now I have nieces and whatever.”

Schumer, whose new film “I Feel Pretty” opens April 20, also talked about who made the list of wedding guests, which included Oscar-winner Jennifer Lawrence and “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David. “Who do we love and makes us happy and [creates] no drama and won’t make it about them,” she described. Lawrence, Schumer said, “made a really sweet toast. … It was really sweet, y’know, because we just joke around so much. But to hear her say, ‘You’re the matriarch now and it’s a role you’ll be so good at, and I know you love fiercely, and — and then she also said, ‘I wish for you patience, which you don’t have.’ Like she kinda also roasted me, but it was really sweet.”

Also making toasts were hometown friends, not in show business, who felt a bit intimidated because of comedy legend David’s presence.

“I was ready to, like, cry, when they went up to make a toast,” Schumer aid. “But Larry David’s there, they’re worried. … And so my friends asked him for advice and he just said, ‘Don’t do it.’ ” Disregarding his suggestion, “They go up and they’re like, ‘Amy empowers women.’ And they each went down the line and said how I’d empowered them. But it was things like, ‘Amy taught me how to shoplift!’…. I’m like, ‘My new in-laws are here! How about …. just reel it in a little! Say I’m a good hugger!’ ”