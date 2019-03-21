Comedy star Amy Schumer is opening up about why she revealed her husband's autism on her new Netflix special, saying the couple hopes this encourages people concerned about stigma to seek diagnosis.

"We both wanted to talk about it because it's been totally positive" for her and chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer's 13-month marriage, Schumer, 37, said Wednesday night on NBC's "Late Night with Seth Meyers." "I think a lot of people resist getting diagnosed, and even [resisting doing so] with some of their children, because of the stigma that comes along with it. But you're not just diagnosed and then they throw you out," she assured, adding, "The tools that we've been given have made his life so much better and our marriage and our life more manageable."

She said, "There are a lot of people with autism who go undiagnosed when I think their life could be better if they got those tools."

Schumer, who was raised in Rockville Centre, noted that Fischer's "life and his trajectory, that's not like everybody on the spectrum, y'know? But that's our story. And he's an amazing guy. I don't want to make it sound like, 'I'm so nice that I married someone with autism,' " she said jokingly, to audience laughter. "I fell in love with him and I wouldn't trade him in for anybody."

Autism, also called autism spectrum disorder, is a range of related medical conditions whose symptoms include challenges with social skills and communication, often accompanied by sensory sensitivities, anxiety and attention issues. Fischer's case, Schumer told Meyers, "was diagnosed as high-functioning autism spectrum disorder."

Among his particular symptoms, she said, is that he is incapable of lying. "He's here," she said of her husband backstage, "and right before [I walked onstage] I changed outfits [and asked him], 'Does this look OK?' And he was like 'Well, it's too late.' He's right, though!" she conceded as the audience laughed and applauded. "It was too late!"

In her special, "Amy Schumer: Growing," which began streaming Tuesday, the comedian told her audience, "I knew from the beginning that my husband's brain was a little different than mine. … I really want to get this right, because I love him very much. My husband was diagnosed with what used to be called Aspberger's. He has autism-spectrum disorder."

"Thanks for having me on @latenightseth," Schumer posted on Instagram Thursday morning, saying, "Chris and I are overwhelmed [by] the love and support from this special. I’m so grateful and proud as hell."