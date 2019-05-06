Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer are parents of a baby boy

It's a boy for comedy star Amy Schumer and her husband, chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer.

Accompanying an Instagram photo Monday of Schumer, 37, in a hospital bed, eyes closed and cradling an infant as Fischer kisses her, the comic wrote, "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born." Schumer was alluding to the son born on Monday to England's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The Rockville Centre-raised Schumer, who announced in October that she was pregnant, had revealed on Sunday that she and Fischer were having a boy. She released no name for the infant.

Among the celebrities commenting with congratulations were "Good Morning America" co-anchor Michael Strahan, singer Carnie Wilson, fellow comedians Cristela Alonzo and Ron Funches, and newswoman Katie Couric, who wrote, "MAZEL!!! So so happy for you guys!!! Love you."

Minutes earlier, the "Trainwreck" star had posted a photo of herself wearing casual clothes and standing on a building's outdoor staircase, captioning it, "Met look this year," a reference to the Met Gala being held Monday. "Last night on the way to the hospital.”

She and Fischer married on Feb. 13, 2018.