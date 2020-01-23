Comedian and longtime Amy Schumer writing partner Kyle Dunnigan, who says he dated the comedy star briefly "a while ago," is currently living with Schumer and her husband, chef and book author Chris Fischer.

"Yeah, we had a moment there," Dunnigan said Wednesday on Howard Stern's SiriusXM radio show, in response to the Roosevelt- and Rockville Centre-raised shock jock saying Dunnigan and Schumer had dated. "I'm living right now with her and her husband, so you have to be careful,” the comic added jocularly. Schumer and Fischer have a penthouse apartment on Manhattan's Upper West Side.

Dunnigan— who won an Emmy award during his time as a writer and later a producer of the acclaimed 2013-16 Comedy Central show "Inside Amy Schumer" — went on to explain he is collaborating with Schumer on her upcoming Hulu series, "Love, Beth."

"When I first got there, [I] was very, like, 'Oh, you don't have to do that,' " he said of his hosts' solicitousness. "I got so entitled within two days," he jokes, "like, the soap was low and, like, 'Why is the soap low?' "

Saying he has "been there for a month and a half," Dunnigan called the Rockville Centre-raised Schumer "very cool" about the arrangement. He and Fischer, he said, "bro out. We play chess. … And all the food's, like, really good and free."

He joked, "I'm supposed to leave in three weeks, but I don't think I'm gonna." But he realized, he told Stern, "I've got to get out of there, because this is, like, suspended adolescence."

Schumer similarly had lived with Dunnigan and comedian Tig Notaro sometime after Notaro's 2012 diagnosis of breast cancer. In an interview with the UK newspaper The Daily Telegraph in 2016, Schumer said she had told Notaro, " 'We'll all live together. We'll write jokes, we'll make a show, and when you can come to work, come to work.' So that's what we did, and she wound up being very healthy after, thankfully."

