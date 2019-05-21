Comedy star Amy Schumer returned to the stage just two weeks after giving birth to her first child, doing a set at the Comedy Cellar in Greenwich Village on Monday.

"Pic from tonight by @hewasfunny I’m back!," Schumer, 37, wrote on Instagram, posting a photo by Brooklyn comedian Jon Laster, whose Twitter profile and banner images show him posing with Schumer and other comics.

"I can only imagine what a pump room looks like at a comedy club. Welcome back. #rockstar," commented her friend, former CNN White House correspondent Jessica Yellin, whose novel "Savage News" Schumer had endorsed heartily in an April 8 tweet.

The Rockville Centre-raised Schumer and celebrity chef and cookbook author Chris Fischer welcomed son Gene Attell Fischer on May 5. Schumer announced the news on Instagram a day later with a photo of herself in a hospital bed, eyes closed and cradling the newborn as her husband kisses her head. "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” the "Trainwreck" star wrote, alluding to the son born May 6 to Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Schumer, who announced her pregnancy in October, was hospitalized the following month due to a severe case of the nausea-inducing pregnancy condition hyperemesis. On Feb. 22, she canceled the remaining four stops on a comedy tour, citing doctors' orders.