Comedy star Amy Schumer has revealed the name of her and husband Chris Fischer's newborn son: Gene Attell Fischer. The middle name appears to honor fellow comedian Dave Attell, who, like Schumer, was raised in Rockville Centre.

"Gene Attell Fischer And his dad Chris," wrote Schumer, 37, Tuesday night, captioning a photo of celebrity chef and cookbook author Fischer holding the infant, who was born Sunday.

Schumer had announced the news on Instagram Monday with a photo of herself in a hospital bed, eyes closed and cradling the newborn as her husband kisses the side of her head. "10:55 pm last night. Our royal baby was born,” the "Trainwreck" star wrote, alluding to the son born Monday to England's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. Neither Schumer nor Attell, who is in his mid-50s, has commented on the name's significance, and Attell has no personal representative. Both he and Schumer attended South Side High School in Rockville Centre, though several years apart. Schumer graduated in 1999.

A host of celebrities posted loving comments on Instagram. "Congratulations, Amy! YOU DID IT! He is gorgeous. Sending love," wrote seven-time Oscar-nominee Glenn Close. "Better than the Met Ball! Congrats!" offered model Cindy Crawford alluding to the annual star-studded gala that took place Monday night in New York. Comic Kathy Griffin wrote, "I'm so happy for you, mama!!," while "Will & Grace" star Debra Messing said, "Oh my God he's so beautiful. Look at his eyes.... congratulations Mama! I'm so happy for you all!" Comedian Jennifer Coolidge enthused, "Killer name !!Awesome photo !! !! Wow! Congrats to you guys."

This is a first child for the couple, who married on Feb. 13, 2018.