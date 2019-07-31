Comedy star Amy Schumer on Tuesday made her first TV appearance since giving birth in May to her and husband Chris Fischer's son, Gene Attell Fischer.

Calling in on video to David Spade's "celebrity hotline" on the comedian-host's new late-night show "Lights Out" on Comedy Central, Schumer, 38, is apparently nursing her infant, who is mostly out of frame. "I wanted to say good luck with your first show!" the Rockville Centre-raised comic tells Spade, 55, who informs her it is actually the second episode of his Monday-to-Thursday program.

"Oh, OK, great, yeah," the previously announced Schumer replies. "It's so cool Comedy Central is letting people of your generation have shows, y'know? Very cool," she riffs. "You know, I started at Comedy Central [with the 2013-16 sketch series "Inside Amy Schumer"] and the now I'm in movies, so maybe that could happen to you."

"Yeah. Fingers crossed," says Spade, who has starred in films including "Tommy Boy" (1995) and "Black Sheep" (1996), both with the late Chris Farley, the animated feature "The Emperor's New Groove" (2000), "Joe Dirt" (2001) and Netflix's "The Do-Over" (2016), opposite Adam Sandler. "Hey, listen, congrats on you and the baby," he says, shrugging it off. "How's that going?"

"Oh, my God, it is amazing, I can't even tell you,” Schumer tells him. "I am so glad to be a mom. Yeah. I mean, it's exhausting … but it's worth it. … He's eating right now." Spade asks to see the baby and Schumer agrees. "This will be his first phone call, so let's see. … Here you go, honey," she tells the child -- who turns out to be her friend, comedian Dave Attell, in his mid-50s, who also grew up in Rockville Centre and had attended Schumer's school, South Side High. (Schumer's son's middle name is a tribute to the comic.)

"Hey … I'm eating here!" he snaps to Spade, mock-annoyed. After some back-and-forth, Schumer signs off, explaining to Spade, "He's getting fussy."